Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,044 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.13% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $55,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,396,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,604,000 after purchasing an additional 304,688 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,027,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,428,000 after buying an additional 35,894 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,104,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,880,000 after buying an additional 9,059 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 457,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,813,000 after purchasing an additional 33,346 shares in the last quarter.

VGT opened at $376.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $369.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $351.12. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $232.57 and a 12 month high of $388.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

