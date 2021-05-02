Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,865,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,631 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 0.7% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $140,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TL Private Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $50.61 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.12 and a 52 week high of $51.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.30.

