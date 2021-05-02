Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $114.22 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,481,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,223 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $114,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 24,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRK stock opened at $74.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $188.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.83 and a 200-day moving average of $78.47. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.22.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

