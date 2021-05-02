Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,035,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,029 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $57,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 33,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.12.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $57.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.12 and a 200-day moving average of $47.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $242.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $62.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

