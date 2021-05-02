Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 253,443 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 93.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 524,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,443 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $84,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000.

MTUM opened at $172.21 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.63.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.