Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 33,928 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 452,722 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,928 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.05% of International Business Machines worth $60,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,271,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,838,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,858 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,582,548,000 after purchasing an additional 943,571 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in International Business Machines by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,853,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,240,410,000 after purchasing an additional 592,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,116,008,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,066,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,909,000 after purchasing an additional 76,646 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $141.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $126.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.92. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $148.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.90%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

