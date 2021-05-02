Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 36,021 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 875,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 36,021 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $55,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 37,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 103,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,534,000 after purchasing an additional 7,542 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 23,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 54,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 11,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Financial raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.81.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $62.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.49 and a 200 day moving average of $63.50. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $54.07 and a 12 month high of $67.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -567.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

