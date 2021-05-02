Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 396,452 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,460,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396,452 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $105,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

IEFA opened at $74.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.35. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

