Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 45,349 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,523,985 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 45,349 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $97,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its position in Intel by 3.2% in the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of Intel stock opened at $57.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.45. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.59.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.