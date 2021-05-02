Jarvis+ Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.85 Million (JAR)

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One Jarvis+ coin can now be purchased for about $0.0171 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. Jarvis+ has a market cap of $1.85 million and approximately $460,507.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded 44.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.96 or 0.00069649 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00019264 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00072253 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $487.12 or 0.00849109 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.63 or 0.00096964 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00049846 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,143.59 or 0.08965832 BTC.

About Jarvis+

Jarvis+ (JAR) is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. The official website for Jarvis+ is www.jarvisplus.com . The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis+

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis+ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jarvis+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

