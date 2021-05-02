Jenoptik AG (ETR:JEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Jenoptik AG (ETR:JEN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €28.29 ($33.28).

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Jenoptik and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Independent Research set a €27.50 ($32.35) price target on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($38.24) price objective on Jenoptik and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

Get Jenoptik alerts:

JEN opened at €25.48 ($29.98) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €26.37 and its 200-day moving average price is €25.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.06. Jenoptik has a 12 month low of €17.40 ($20.47) and a 12 month high of €30.22 ($35.55).

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Jenoptik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jenoptik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.