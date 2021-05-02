Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Short Interest Update

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the March 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of JRONY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.66. 1,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,163. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 1 year low of $29.25 and a 1 year high of $37.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.97 and its 200-day moving average is $33.71.

Get Jerónimo Martins SGPS alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $1.5013 per share. This represents a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.30%.

A number of research firms have commented on JRONY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.