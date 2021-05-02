Jobchain (JOB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.24 Million

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One Jobchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jobchain has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar. Jobchain has a market cap of $10.24 million and $329,017.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00069058 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00019198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00070586 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $493.74 or 0.00851392 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.96 or 0.00096493 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,286.15 or 0.09115363 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00048791 BTC.

Jobchain Profile

Jobchain (JOB) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,894,558,293 coins. Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Jobchain is medium.com/jobchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Jobchain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jobchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jobchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

