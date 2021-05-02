John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $451.80 Million

Equities analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) will report $451.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $454.50 million and the lowest is $450.20 million. John Bean Technologies reported sales of $411.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow John Bean Technologies.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.81 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share.

JBT has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $95.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. John Bean Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.20.

In other John Bean Technologies news, EVP Paul Sternlieb sold 2,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $383,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.36, for a total transaction of $32,888.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,951,137.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,569 shares of company stock worth $1,245,537 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $38,671,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,950,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,754,000 after purchasing an additional 234,222 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 923,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,162,000 after purchasing an additional 86,430 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 109,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,496,000 after purchasing an additional 32,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $3,327,000.

Shares of JBT stock opened at $145.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 1.58. John Bean Technologies has a 12-month low of $56.17 and a 12-month high of $151.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.06%.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

