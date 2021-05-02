Joint Ventures (JOINT) Price Hits $0.0017 on Exchanges

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One Joint Ventures coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar. Joint Ventures has a total market capitalization of $37,801.78 and approximately $14,940.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.21 or 0.00069331 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00019417 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00072052 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $482.48 or 0.00853083 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $54.67 or 0.00096670 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,003.96 or 0.08847673 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00047359 BTC.

Joint Ventures Coin Profile

Joint Ventures (JOINT) is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io . The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

