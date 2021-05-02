JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) Stock Position Decreased by 3EDGE Asset Management LP

3EDGE Asset Management LP cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,387 shares during the period. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF stock opened at $56.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.39.

