JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Argent Advisors Inc.

Argent Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 41.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,713 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.8% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 21,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 31,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 84.7% during the first quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Capital Advantage Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.6% during the first quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 26.9% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 76,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,579,000 after purchasing an additional 16,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $153.81 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $82.40 and a 1-year high of $161.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.76. The firm has a market cap of $466.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.89.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

