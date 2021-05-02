Jupiter (JUP) Price Reaches $0.0441 on Exchanges

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded down 22.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One Jupiter coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Jupiter has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. Jupiter has a total market capitalization of $5.59 million and $5.05 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00064661 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $159.87 or 0.00281711 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004122 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $642.98 or 0.01132990 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $417.14 or 0.00735038 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00026283 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,756.47 or 1.00010810 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

