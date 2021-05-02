Jupiter Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.05 Million (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. In the last week, Jupiter has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. Jupiter has a total market cap of $5.59 million and approximately $5.05 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jupiter coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Jupiter alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00064661 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.87 or 0.00281711 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004122 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $642.98 or 0.01132990 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $417.14 or 0.00735038 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00026283 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,756.47 or 1.00010810 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech . The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jupiter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jupiter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.