JustLiquidity (JUL) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.22 Million

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One JustLiquidity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $64.54 or 0.00113496 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, JustLiquidity has traded up 23% against the U.S. dollar. JustLiquidity has a market capitalization of $28.20 million and $1.22 million worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JustLiquidity Coin Profile

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 coins and its circulating supply is 436,871 coins. JustLiquidity’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . JustLiquidity’s official Twitter account is @JustLiquidity . The official website for JustLiquidity is justliquidity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Joule is a marketplace where users can trade on the popularity levels of public figures to earn tokens. It gives users a voice and a monthly income through teaching others blockchain. On the platform, Joule is at the same time the unit of Price, the unit of Popularity Index and a Cryptocurrency (token symbol: JUL). In other words, it has multiple related functions. “

Buying and Selling JustLiquidity

