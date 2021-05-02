K21 (K21) Price Hits $3.52

K21 (CURRENCY:K21) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. K21 has a total market cap of $15.61 million and $1.20 million worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, K21 has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar. One K21 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.52 or 0.00006246 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.28 or 0.00069629 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00019441 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00071785 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $477.55 or 0.00846595 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.71 or 0.00096988 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00048079 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,899.73 or 0.08686158 BTC.

K21 Profile

K21 (K21) is a coin. It was first traded on March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,430,714 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

