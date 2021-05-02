Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.90.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital raised their target price on Kaleido Biosciences from $10.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kaleido Biosciences from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of KLDO stock opened at $7.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.23 and a 200-day moving average of $9.18. The stock has a market cap of $335.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.02. Kaleido Biosciences has a 52-week low of $5.04 and a 52-week high of $20.50.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Kaleido Biosciences will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship bought 215,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $2,472,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 938,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after acquiring an additional 404,988 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Kaleido Biosciences by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kaleido Biosciences by 136.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 55,094 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kaleido Biosciences

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company develops KB195 for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder; KB295 to treat ulcerative colitis; KB174 for the treatment of hepatic encephalopathy; and KB109 to treat COVID-19 disease.

