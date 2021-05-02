Karbo Price Tops $0.25 on Exchanges (KRB)

Karbo (CURRENCY:KRB) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One Karbo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000448 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Karbo has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Karbo has a total market capitalization of $2.29 million and $5,200.00 worth of Karbo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.00724933 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005293 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 60.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Karbo Coin Profile

Karbo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2016. Karbo’s total supply is 9,037,797 coins. The official website for Karbo is karbowanec.com . Karbo’s official Twitter account is @krbcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Karbo is /r/krb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karbo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency that uses the cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was created as a national cryptocurrency for the Ukranian community “

Buying and Selling Karbo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karbo directly using US dollars.

