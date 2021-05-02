Katalyo Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.67 Million (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. In the last week, Katalyo has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. Katalyo has a total market capitalization of $4.15 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Katalyo coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000687 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Katalyo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00064267 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $159.03 or 0.00281770 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004043 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $626.97 or 0.01110862 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.02 or 0.00721147 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00025680 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,405.05 or 0.99937599 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Katalyo

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Katalyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Katalyo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.