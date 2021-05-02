Kava.io (KAVA) Price Hits $5.56 on Exchanges

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Kava.io has a market cap of $325.20 million and approximately $36.02 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava.io coin can currently be bought for $5.56 or 0.00009841 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kava.io has traded up 36.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00055175 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.16 or 0.00317294 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00009281 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00032504 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005981 BTC.

About Kava.io

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 121,895,031 coins and its circulating supply is 58,524,186 coins. The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava.io

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava.io should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava.io using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

