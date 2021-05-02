Kava Trading Down 33.3% This Week (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. One Kava coin can now be bought for about $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a market cap of $66.12 million and approximately $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kava has traded down 33.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00056235 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.03 or 0.00310856 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00009326 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00033066 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00009904 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Kava Coin Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 106,274,714 coins and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 coins. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava Coin Trading

