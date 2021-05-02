KBC Group NV Acquires 50,256 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 62.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,256 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.08% of Nasdaq worth $19,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total transaction of $144,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total transaction of $323,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,022 shares of company stock worth $4,696,498 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $161.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.37. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.38 and a 12 month high of $163.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.20%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.43.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

