KBC Group NV Buys 21,659 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 479,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,659 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $19,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The Kraft Heinz by 4.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 154,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,187,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in The Kraft Heinz by 5.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 20,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in The Kraft Heinz by 50.8% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 534.2% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

KHC opened at $41.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.22, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $28.12 and a one year high of $41.98.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

