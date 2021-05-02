KBC Group NV Buys 4,304 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,516 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $20,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $152.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $95.12 billion, a PE ratio of -849.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.17 and a 12 month high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.81%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total transaction of $4,148,493.44. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares in the company, valued at $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 266,892 shares of company stock worth $38,224,223 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.04.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

