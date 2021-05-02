KBC Group NV Grows Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,508 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.05% of Aflac worth $17,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Aflac by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Aflac by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 314,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,421,000 after acquiring an additional 32,945 shares during the period. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Teresa L. White sold 17,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $816,530.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,439,757.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $151,148.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,307,199.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,978 shares of company stock valued at $4,884,687 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on AFL. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

NYSE:AFL opened at $53.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.32 and a fifty-two week high of $54.87.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.73%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

