KBC Group NV Grows Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 607,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,481 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.08% of The Kroger worth $21,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Kroger by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 389,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,009,000 after acquiring an additional 83,555 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Kroger by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 14,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in The Kroger by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Kroger by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kroger alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America lowered The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays lowered The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.37.

In related news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $756,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 243,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,756,748. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $601,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,452,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,730 shares of company stock worth $3,089,241. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR stock opened at $36.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.72. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The company has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.