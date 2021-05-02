KBC Group NV Grows Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $17,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 123.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 129,696 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,349,000 after purchasing an additional 71,780 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at about $737,000. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $223.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $220.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.42. The company has a market cap of $154.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.11 and a 52-week high of $232.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.59%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

