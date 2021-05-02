KBC Group NV Has $17 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

KBC Group NV reduced its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,196 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 55,279 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in American Express were worth $17,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of several research reports. DZ Bank upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.33.

NYSE:AXP opened at $153.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.69 and its 200 day moving average is $125.95. American Express has a 12 month low of $76.00 and a 12 month high of $155.08.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. American Express’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

