KBC Group NV Purchases 50,988 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

KBC Group NV grew its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,988 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.05% of Welltower worth $16,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Welltower by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 41,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 896,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,959,000 after purchasing an additional 126,579 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Welltower by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 64,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 498.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,188,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,745,000 after purchasing an additional 989,664 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welltower alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WELL. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.64.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $75.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.08 and a 1-year high of $77.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.88.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.65%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.