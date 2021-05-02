KBC Group NV Raises Stock Position in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,126 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.86% of SPX worth $22,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of SPX by 2,690.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 143,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,334,000 after purchasing an additional 137,906 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of SPX by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPX during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPX during the first quarter worth approximately $459,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPX stock opened at $60.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.74. SPX Co. has a twelve month low of $31.12 and a twelve month high of $62.55.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). SPX had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $456.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SPX Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of SPX in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of SPX in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. SPX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

