KBC Group NV Sells 204,422 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 39.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,196 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 204,422 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.22% of Jabil worth $16,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JBL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Jabil by 772.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBL opened at $52.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.79. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $55.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,098,899. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $27,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,174,374 in the last three months. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JBL shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

