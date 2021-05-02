KBC Group NV Sells 28,661 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

KBC Group NV cut its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,661 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.07% of Tyson Foods worth $19,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth $42,000. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 3.5% in the first quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 527,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,218,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 3.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 46,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 7.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 14,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at $254,338. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

TSN stock opened at $77.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.59. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.28 and a twelve month high of $79.77. The firm has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $10.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

Separately, Stephens raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

