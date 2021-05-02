Keep Network (KEEP) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.38 Million

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One Keep Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00001193 BTC on popular exchanges. Keep Network has a market capitalization of $341.47 million and approximately $4.38 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Keep Network has traded 46.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.56 or 0.00069646 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00019384 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00071916 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $480.76 or 0.00846440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.02 or 0.00096876 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,969.45 or 0.08749355 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00047347 BTC.

Keep Network Profile

Keep Network is a coin. It launched on April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 503,961,359 coins. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Keep Network’s official website is keep.network

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

