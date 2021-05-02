Keep4r (KP4R) Price Reaches $10.31 on Exchanges

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Over the last week, Keep4r has traded 24.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Keep4r coin can currently be bought for $10.31 or 0.00018173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep4r has a market capitalization of $810,712.48 and approximately $46,666.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00070588 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00019528 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00072535 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $489.51 or 0.00862576 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.27 or 0.00097394 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00047672 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,907.00 or 0.08646644 BTC.

Keep4r Coin Profile

Keep4r is a coin. Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,608 coins. The official website for Keep4r is kp4r.network/# . Keep4r’s official Twitter account is @kp4rnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The network allows users to post on-chain/off-chain jobs, such as to periodically call a smart-contract function. Keepers execute the transaction/task. Keep4r is based on Andre Cronjes keep3r Network, with a number of improvements, including allowing users to bond and reward jobs directly with ETH and DAI. This makes the project more compatible with existing DeFi projects, who can already make great use of the keepers. KP4R is the token that runs the network, it's required for proposing new jobs. Holders will be able to stake and vote with their tokens. passively earning not only bonus KP4R, but also a share of all the ETH and DAI in the network. “

