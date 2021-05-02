Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) Short Interest Update

Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the March 31st total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kelso Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) by 173.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,432 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.31% of Kelso Technologies worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ remained flat at $$0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,188,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,063,789. Kelso Technologies has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $1.48.

Kelso Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter.

Kelso Technologies Company Profile

Kelso Technologies Inc, designs, engineers, produces, markets, and distributes various products for the rail sector in the United States and Canada. It offers pressure relief valves and manway securement systems to reduce the risk of environmental harm due to non-accidental events in the transportation of hazardous commodities.

