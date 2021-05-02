Kempner Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 74.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,495 shares during the period. Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIAC. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 17.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 5.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 29,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 40.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 12,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VIAC shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $92.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.92.

NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $41.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.34. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.78 and a 52 week high of $101.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

In related news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

