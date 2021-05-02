Kempner Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 94,985 shares during the quarter. The Mosaic comprises approximately 2.6% of Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $4,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in The Mosaic by 133.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 528.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MOS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on The Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Mosaic from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.29.

Shares of The Mosaic stock opened at $35.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.16. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $36.79. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

