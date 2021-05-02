Kempner Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,126 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Cullen/Frost Bankers comprises approximately 5.6% of Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Kempner Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $9,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at $2,622,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at $8,714,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 81,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,078 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 154,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,519,000 after purchasing an additional 10,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $120.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.52 and a 1 year high of $122.87. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.10.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.34. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CFR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.38.

In other news, EVP William L. Perotti sold 12,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.09, for a total value of $1,299,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,220,608.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlos Alvarez sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $4,201,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 334,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,083,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,752 shares of company stock worth $12,463,335. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

