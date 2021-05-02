Kempner Capital Management Inc. Makes New $2.57 Million Investment in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 242,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,572,000. Credit Suisse Group comprises about 1.5% of Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 7.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 2.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CS. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

NYSE CS opened at $10.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.40. Credit Suisse Group AG has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $14.95.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 11.83%. Research analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.76%.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.