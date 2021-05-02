Kempner Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the third quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Ingredion by 3.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the third quarter worth $261,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 88,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingredion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.25.

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $63,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,545. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 1,502 shares of company stock worth $132,923 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

INGR opened at $93.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.74. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $68.71 and a 12 month high of $94.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.90.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.30%. Ingredion’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

