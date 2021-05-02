Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Short Interest Down 22.8% in April

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the March 31st total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Kering stock opened at $80.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $100.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.38. Kering has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $81.00.

Get Kering alerts:

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.501 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Kering’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.58%.

PPRUY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. AlphaValue cut shares of Kering to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.