Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Short Interest Down 22.8% in April

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the March 31st total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Kering stock opened at $80.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $100.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.38. Kering has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $81.00.
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.501 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Kering’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.58%.
Kering Company Profile
Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.
