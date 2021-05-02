Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.04 Billion

Analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) will announce $3.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.06 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper reported sales of $2.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full year sales of $12.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.02 billion to $12.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $12.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.33 billion to $12.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 8.33%.

KDP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $35.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.00 and its 200-day moving average is $32.21. The stock has a market cap of $50.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $25.55 and a twelve month high of $36.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KDP. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7,461.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

