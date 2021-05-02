Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management cut its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,279 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,543 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $9,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $144.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.62 and a 1-year high of $155.50. The company has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on KEYS. Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.09.

In other Keysight Technologies news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $354,028.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.