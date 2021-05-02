Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.83.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KFRC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist upped their price objective on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Kforce from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Sidoti raised Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $56.04 on Friday. Kforce has a 1 year low of $25.73 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.31 and a 200-day moving average of $45.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Kforce had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kforce will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is 39.15%.

In other news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.72, for a total transaction of $820,800.00. Also, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $209,632.50. In the last three months, insiders have sold 176,840 shares of company stock worth $9,493,145. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KFRC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Kforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Kforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Kforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

About Kforce

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

