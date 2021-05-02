KIMCHI.finance 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $164,518.00 (KIMCHI)

KIMCHI.finance (CURRENCY:KIMCHI) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. In the last week, KIMCHI.finance has traded down 97.6% against the US dollar. One KIMCHI.finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KIMCHI.finance has a market capitalization of $1.93 million and approximately $164,518.00 worth of KIMCHI.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00069816 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00019269 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00069697 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $487.46 or 0.00855935 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.74 or 0.00096122 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00047423 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,928.10 or 0.08653362 BTC.

KIMCHI.finance Coin Profile

KIMCHI is a coin. KIMCHI.finance’s total supply is 1,550,322,900 coins. KIMCHI.finance’s official Twitter account is @kimchi_finance . KIMCHI.finance’s official website is kimchi.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “KIMCHI is a project based on SUSHI/Uniswap protocal and using an Etherium based token as incentives. “

Buying and Selling KIMCHI.finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KIMCHI.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KIMCHI.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KIMCHI.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

